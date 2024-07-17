Prologis sees improving logistics real estate market in 2025

Logistics real estate investment trust Prologis said fewer development starts, a shrinking construction pipeline and “subdued” but “improving” demand will keep industry vacancies from stepping materially higher.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.34 per share on Wednesday, which was 1 cent better than the consensus estimate but 49 cents lower year over year.

Management from the company told analysts on a Wednesday call that an increase in container volumes at the ports, an uptick in lease proposal activity and warehouse space utilization already near normal at 85% are the components shaping the constructive outlook. It noted some hesitancy in decision making among customers due to uncertainty around the economy, interest rate policy and the political backdrop, which it said could continue to delay lease signings in the near term.

“January of next year the presidential uncertainty will be gone. I’m pretty sure that the Fed uncertainty will be gone. … What we know for a fact, which is not a prediction, is that start volume is very low and replacement costs have continued to go up,” said Hamid Moghadam, Prologis co-founder and CEO, on the call.



