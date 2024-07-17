Prologis says demand ‘improving’ in ‘uncertain macroeconomic environment’

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis beat second-quarter estimates Wednesday, reporting core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.34 per share, which was 1 cent ahead of the consensus expectation. The company said demand is improving in what it categorized as an “uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

Rental revenue increased 12% year over year to $1.85 billion while consolidated revenue fell 18% year over year to $2 billion. The decline in consolidated revenue was attributable to an 80% drop in strategic capital revenue, which the company generates from asset and property management services at its co-investment ventures.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) commenced leases covering 46.6 million square feet in the quarter, which was an 8% y/y increase.

“We continue to outperform the industry, driven by our team and the quality of our assets,” said Hamid Moghadam, Prologis co-founder and CEO, in a news release.



