XPO expands cross-border service with launch of XPO Mexico+

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO announced Wednesday the launch of XPO Mexico+, which significantly expands its cross-border service in Mexico.
XPO (NYSE: XPO) said the new offering improves delivery times as more capacity will be available and the company now serves seven crossing points at the border reaching 99% of Mexico’s postal codes. The service is CTPAT-certified and customers will be able to track shipments in real time, with customer support being provided by a bilingual representative.
XPO has served the U.S.-Mexico trade lane for more than 40 years.
“Growing customer demand” and results gleaned from internal studies on nearshoring were the primary reasons for the expansion.
“Now, we’re at the forefront of growth in cross-border trade, with nearshoring trends driving increasing demand for LTL services,” XPO CEO Mario Harik said in a news release. “XPO Mexico+ delivers an industry-leading network of border crossing points, expanded Mexico coverage and purpose-built technology. Our customers’ shipments arrive safely and on time, with door-to-door visibility.”
The company has been increasing capacity across its entire network in recent months following the acquisition of 28 terminals from bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s estate. Two dozen of the locations are expected to be relaunched under the XPO banner this year, with the remainder opening by early 2025. The locations will increase the carrier’s door count by 10% to 15%.