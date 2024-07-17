XPO expands cross-border service with launch of XPO Mexico+

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO announced Wednesday the launch of XPO Mexico+, which significantly expands its cross-border service in Mexico.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) said the new offering improves delivery times as more capacity will be available and the company now serves seven crossing points at the border reaching 99% of Mexico’s postal codes. The service is CTPAT-certified and customers will be able to track shipments in real time, with customer support being provided by a bilingual representative.

XPO has served the U.S.-Mexico trade lane for more than 40 years.

“Growing customer demand” and results gleaned from internal studies on nearshoring were the primary reasons for the expansion.