Cass data melts lower in June

June data from Cass Information Systems showed continued weakness in volumes and expenditures, with year-over-year declines largely mirroring the trends displayed in May.

Shipments captured by the Cass Freight Index fell 6% y/y in June and were off 1.8% from May, “amid ongoing softness in for-hire [truck] demand,” a Monday report compiling freight stats from several transportation modes said.

The shipments subindex fell to its lowest point since January despite June typically being a big month for freight flows. When seasonally adjusted, the index reached its lowest level since July 2020 when widespread COVID-related lockdowns were starting to be lifted.

The 6% drop was the highest rate of decline in five months. Compared to two years ago, the subindex was down 10.4%, which was a second straight double-digit decline after logging low- to mid-single-digit declines earlier in the year.



