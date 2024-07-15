Ryder acquires mobile fleet maintenance provider Pit Stop

Ryder System announced Monday it will acquire Pit Stop Fleet Service for an undisclosed sum. The Miami-based fleet management and supply chain services company said the deal will boost its growing mobile repair business, Torque by Ryder.

Founded in 1997, Venice, Florida-based Pit Stop provides mobile fleet services in eight states across the Southeastern U.S. It specializes in preventative maintenance, repairs and breakdown assistance.

The acquisition is expected to close on Aug. 1, adding approximately $24 million in annual gross revenue beginning next year. The deal will be accretive to Ryder’s earnings. No other financial terms were disclosed.

Ryder (NYSE: R) generated nearly $12 billion in revenue last year.



