Forward Air adds second former Yellow executive to financial team

Forward Air announced Wednesday that it has added another former Yellow Corp. employee to its financial leadership team. It also said that recently named interim Chief Financial Officer Jamie Pierson will continue in that role on a permanent basis.

James Faught has joined the Greeneville, Tennessee-based less-than-truckload provider effective Wednesday as chief accounting officer. Faught reunites with Pierson, who joined Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) in May.

Pierson twice served as Yellow’s (OTC: YELLQ) chief financial officer, including a stretch in 2020 when it obtained a $700 million COVID-relief loan from the U.S. Treasury. Yellow shut down in July 2023.

Most recently, Faught was chief financial officer at EVO Transportation, a private hauler for the U.S. Postal Service. Faught left Yellow at the end of 2022.