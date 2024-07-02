Transportation capacity in June: No growth for first time in over 2 years

A monthly supply chain survey registered a neutral reading for transportation capacity in June, the first time in more than two years the index didn’t expand. Sentiment around transportation pricing signaled growth for a second consecutive month.

The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) displayed a 50 reading for capacity in June. The last nongrowth reading on transportation capacity was in March 2022, just ahead of the freight recession’s onset. The capacity subindex was 7.3 percentage points lower in June than it was in May.

The LMI, a compilation of eight key components of the supply chain, is a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction.

Transportation pricing (61) was up 3.2 points sequentially and at its highest level since June 2022. The pricing dataset has been in expansion territory for five of the past six months, closing June 14.5 points higher than it was in the first part of the month.



