Cold storage REIT Lineage files for IPO

The world’s largest temperature-controlled real estate investment trust, Lineage Inc., has filed for an initial public offering. Neither an estimated price range for the shares nor the size of the offering was announced.

Lineage’s IPO was previously reported to fetch the company a valuation of more than $30 billion.

The company plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker “LINE.”

Novi, Michigan-based Lineage operates more than 480 warehouses with 3 billion cubic feet of space across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It provides end-to-end logistics services like freight forwarding, customs brokerage, drayage and truck transportation.



