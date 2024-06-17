Forward Air cuts workforce as it navigates post-merger landscape

The dust continues to settle from numerous layoffs at Forward Air last week. Multiple people familiar with the matter told FreightWaves that the job cuts range from clerical positions to the C-suite and include many sales and technology roles.

A representative for Forward was unable to confirm the total number of positions impacted but acknowledged the layoffs on Monday.

“As part of our previously announced efforts to improve Forward’s performance, we’ve made the difficult decision to initiate workforce changes through restructuring and reductions,” a spokesperson with Forward said. “We’re committed to supporting our affected teammates during this transition by providing severance packages, access to COBRA medical coverage, outplacement services, and other resources. We remain focused on delivering best-in-class customer service and creating value for all stakeholders.”

WARN Act notifications hadn’t appeared on the state labor department websites where Forward operates as of Monday.