XPO seeing higher volumes, ‘above-market yield growth’ in Q2

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO’s May update showed it continued to grow tonnage while taking yields meaningfully higher.

Tonnage in May was up 2.4% year over year (y/y), which followed a 3.1% increase in April. May’s tonnage growth was the combination of a 3.8% increase in shipments partially offset by a 1.4% decline in weight per shipment.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) also reported yield (excluding fuel surcharge) in the first two months of the second quarter increased by an undisclosed amount from the first quarter, implying at least a high-single-digit y/y increase. The update is in line with guidance for the second quarter, which calls for a low-single-digit increase in tonnage along with a high-single-digit increase in yield.

“We’re continuing to take profitable share in a soft freight market, with improved service quality driving consistent above-market yield growth,” said XPO CEO Mario Harik in a Thursday news release.