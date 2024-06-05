Transports-only hedge fund manager hopeful despite ‘perfect negative storm’

Institutional investor Seth Holm said he’s upbeat on transportation stocks long term but noted the sector is in a “perfect negative storm,” with volumes under pressure, a collapse in pricing and roughly 50% inflation across most cost buckets. His comments were part of a fireside chat with Craig Fuller, FreightWaves founder and CEO, at Future of Supply Chain in Atlanta on Wednesday.

“I’m very, very positive … I think if you invest in anything in surface transportation, you’re going to make a lot of money over the next couple of years,” Holm said. However, he noted it’s currently a tough market for transports, which are underperforming broader indexes.

He said the majority of the names he follows are off 15% year to date compared to the S&P 500, which is up 12%. “That’s really hard to deploy capital into a market where those stocks are the only stocks in the market down every day.”

Holm is the founder and CEO of West Brow Capital, a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based long-short hedge fund investing solely in transportation companies around the world.