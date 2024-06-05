Transfix sells brokerage unit to NFI

Transfix announced Wednesday the sale of its brokerage unit to NFI. Transfix will now focus solely on its transportation software and data offerings.

No financial details were provided, but Transfix said its remaining SaaS business will continue to cater to brokers, shippers and carriers. It also announced that NFI will be the first third-party customer of its proprietary TMS: Transfix Intelligent Freight Platform.

Camden, New Jersey-based NFI generates more $3.5 billion in annual revenue from a variety of supply chain services, including dedicated transportation, distribution and warehousing. It has also amassed a large port drayage business through acquisition. The company has more than 16,800 employees, 70 million square feet of warehousing space, and a fleet of 4,900 tractors and 13,700 trailers.

NFI said the deal adds more than 15,000 carriers as well as Transfix’s technology and expertise to its brokerage network. Specific details weren’t provided on the number of Transfix employees transitioning to NFI. However, a representative from Transfix told FreightWaves, “We’re not sharing exact numbers but more than 100 Transfix employees will be moving to NFI, the vast majority of the brokerage and operations teams.”



