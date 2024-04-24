Knight-Swift cutting costs, focuses on asset utilization 

Knight-Swift Transportation said it is focused on reducing costs throughout the organization. That includes culling trailer counts, as well as tractor counts in some areas, to improve asset utilization. It is prioritizing investment dollars toward the expansion of its less-than-truckload business in the near-term.

Like many in the truckload arena, the company was busy adding trailing equipment in recent years to provide customers flexibility through trailer pools and to build out a power-only brokerage operation. It ended last year with more than 96,000 trailers. It entered the pandemic with just 58,300 although some of the equipment was acquired through acquisition. (It added more than 14,000 trailers when it acquired U.S. Xpress last year).

“I think our overarching strategy is still intact,” said the company’s new CEO Adam Miller on a Wednesday evening call with analysts. “There can be times when the market’s really good that you can sometimes take your eye off the ball in a couple of areas on the cost side of the business.”

Previously the chief financial officer, Miller was tapped for the position after Dave Jackson abruptly departed in late February.



