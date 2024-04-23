Heartland Express books another net loss

Heartland Express said a prolonged period of soft freight demand, excess truck capacity and cost inflation were the reasons for a $15.1 million net loss in the 2024 first quarter.

On Tuesday, the North Liberty, Iowa-based truckload carrier reported a 19-cent-per-share loss for the period, 7 cents worse than the consensus estimate and 35 cents worse year over year (y/y). This was the company’s third straight net loss when excluding one-time gains from the sale of real estate. (It booked $25.6 million in gains from the sale of three terminals in the fourth quarter.)

During the first quarter, Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) recorded a small loss on the disposition of equipment. Compared to the year-ago period, the line item was a 7-cent headwind.

Revenue fell 18% y/y to $270 million but was down just 2% from the fourth quarter. The company does not provide operating metrics for utilization and pricing.



