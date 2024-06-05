Forward Air shareholders OK conversion of Omni’s shares to voting stock

Forward Air’s shareholders have approved the conversion of nonvoting preferred shares that were granted to Omni Logistics’ stakeholders as part of a merger between the two companies. That shareholder group, which mainly consists of Omni’s private equity backers, will now hold roughly 14 million shares, or 35% of the voting common equity.

A Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission also showed that Forward’s (NASDAQ: FWRD) shareholders elected the 12-person slate of director nominees recommended by the board. That group includes three directors designated by Omni’s financial backers: Ridgemont Equity Partners and EVE Partners.

The company’s annual shareholder meeting was held on Monday.

A May 15 class action complaint against Forward claims its management team and board circumvented shareholder input by not calling for their vote ahead of the merger’s closing. Forward has said the transaction’s structure, which included less than a 20% shift in voting control at closing, didn’t require a vote according to Tennessee law where it is domiciled.