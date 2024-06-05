Old Dominion’s tonnage turns positive in Q2

Old Dominion Freight Line’s tonnage metrics have turned positive for the first time in nearly two years. The less-than-truckload carrier’s second-quarter update shows improvement from the first quarter but a slight deceleration in growth rates from April to May.

The company announced Wednesday that revenue per day was 5.6% higher year over year (y/y) in May, better than the 1.2% growth rate in the first quarter but slightly below a 6.3% increase in April. May’s tonnage was up 1.5% y/y as shipments increased 2.3% and weight per shipment fell 0.7%.

The carrier reported a 4.2% y/y increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield, for the first two months of the second quarter. The metric was 4.7% higher excluding the impact of fuel surcharges.

“We are pleased with the ongoing improvement in our LTL revenue per hundredweight, which reflects our consistent, cost-based approach to pricing as well as stability in the overall pricing environment,” said Marty Freeman, president and CEO, in a news release.