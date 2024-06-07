ArcBest again trades volume for yield in Q2

ArcBest continues to trade volume for higher yields. The company’s May update showed tonnage was off 22% year over year (y/y) for a second consecutive month while yield increased 26% y/y in the month (after it was up 24.6% y/y in April).

Lower shipment weights, down 16% y/y in April and 19% y/y in May, are positively impacting the yield metrics (revenue per hundredweight). Higher yields were also driven by price increases on transactional shipments and a favorable mix shift toward contractual business. The company recorded price increases just north of 5% y/y on contract renewals during both the first and fourth quarters.

Early on in the downturn, ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) made the decision to more heavily lean on a dynamic pricing strategy, which adjusts lane pricing to available capacity on a daily basis. Prices are lowered on lanes where excess network capacity exists and raised in markets that are capacity-constrained. This typically creates an influx of transactional shipments, which can keep the network full but can produce inferior yields and margins when compared to loads from core contractual customers.

The company deployed the model to defray fixed costs and avoid mass furloughs of workers, who can be expensive to reemploy. It began reversing the strategy when Yellow Corp (OTC: YELLQ) shut down last summer and freight from some of its existing contractual customers came back to the market. Management previously said the large y/y swings in the metrics should begin to moderate during the third quarter.



