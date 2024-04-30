Change in freight mix continues to weigh on ArcBest’s volumes

ArcBest booked another large tonnage decline in its asset-based unit during the first quarter as it purges transactional freight from its network in favor of a mix more weighted to shipments from core customers. The swap is generating big improvements in yields, but revenue continues to sag. It expects the large year-over-year (y/y) swings to calm by the third quarter.

The company leaned on a dynamic pricing model during the downturn, pricing certain lanes at lower rates to keep the network filled with freight. That allowed ArcBest to prop up equipment and labor utilization as demand fell across the industry.

ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) asset-based segment, which includes less-than-truckload operations, reported revenue of $672 million, a 4% y/y decline. Tonnage per day was down 17% while revenue per hundredweight, or yield, increased 16%. The tonnage decline was the combination of a 6% decline in daily shipments and an 11% decline in weight per shipment.

Daily tonnage was down 6% from the fourth quarter while yield was off 1%.