Saia adds terminals in Southern California, Minnesota

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia announced the opening of two terminals in California and Minnesota. The facilities were acquired from bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s estate.

A service center near Anaheim, California, appears to be a location previously leased by Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) while a location in Owatonna, Minnesota, had been owned and operated by the defunct carrier. In total, Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) acquired 28 owned and leased properties valued at more than $240 million from Yellow.

Saia has already expanded its coverage map this year by adding new terminals in Montana, New Jersey, Texas and Utah. It plans to open as many as 16 locations this year.

“The terminal near Anaheim will significantly boost our service offering in Southern California, replacing our current Long Beach facility, while the Owatonna terminal will strengthen our operations in the Upper Midwest, as this is a new market for Saia,” said Patrick Sugar, Saia’s executive vice president of operations, in a Monday news release.