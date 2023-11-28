Watch Now


Lineage Logistics reported to be pursuing $30B-plus IPO

Cold storage, logistics provider eyes public listing in H1/24, report says

Todd Maiden
Lineage Logistics has raised nearly $7 billion in equity since early 2020. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Temperature-controlled storage and logistics provider Lineage Logistics has been reported to be pursuing a more than $30 billion initial public offering for next year.

Backed by private equity firm Bay Grove, Novi, Michigan-based Lineage is the largest cold storage real estate investment trust in the world. The company has amassed a portfolio of more than 400 facilities and 2.5 billion cubic feet of space across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific since 2008.

Lineage provides end-to-end logistics services like freight forwarding, customs brokerage, drayage and truck transportation to and from its warehouses.

Lineage has raised more than $13 billion of capital to date, according to PitchBook. Two rounds totaled more than $2.4 billion last year. The company has raised $6.7 billion in equity since the beginning of 2020 to go along with a couple of smaller debt issuances over that period.

The Tuesday report from Bloomberg said Lineage has tapped Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) as lead underwriters on the deal.

The largest public comp for Lineage is Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), which carries a market cap of $8 billion. That company went public in early 2018.


A spokesperson from Lineage didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.