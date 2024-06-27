Forward Air’s recalculated Q1 shows improved leverage ratio

Forward Air issued an update to first-quarter results, showing more breathing room to an upcoming debt covenant.

The company said “after performing a thorough assessment of all available addbacks permitted under the credit agreement,” its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased from $300 million to $324 million for the 12-month period ended March 31. The new EBITDA number placed its net debt leverage ratio at 5.1 times versus the 5.5 times previously announced. That compares favorably to a required threshold for debt leverage to be less than 6 times during both the second and third quarters.

The adjusted calculation excludes several one-time costs and expenses tied to the acquisition of Omni Logistics. Forward’s (NASDAQ: FWRD) credit agreement was amended in mid-February, not long after it closed on a controversial merger with Omni.

“We wanted to provide this adjustment to our first quarter reporting as part of the new leadership’s commitment to increased transparency,” said CEO Shawn Stewart in a late Thursday news release.



