J.B. Hunt stays the course despite burdensome capacity costs

J.B. Hunt Transport Services said it will continue to play the long game with its approach to deploying capital across its businesses even as overall freight demand remains underwater. The company has invested heavily in intermodal capacity, which is presenting an overhang on financial results.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.32 for the second quarter on Tuesday, which was 49 cents lower year over year and roughly 20 cents below a range of consensus estimates. A higher tax rate was a 1-cent headwind, and an increase in interest expense (largely due to higher interest rates) was a 4-cent hurdle. The company’s debt balance increased just $30 million y/y in the quarter to $1.48 billion.

Volume declines were recorded across all of J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) segments, with higher expenses and yield pressures weighing on margins. But the company believes the market is nearing an inflection and kept its long-term margin targets intact.

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

Capacity overhang weighs on intermodal results

Intermodal revenue fell 6% y/y to $1.41 billion as loads declined 1% y/y and revenue per load was down 5% y/y (2% lower sequentially). The unit recorded a 92.9% operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenue), which was 250 basis points worse y/y and 20 bps worse than the first quarter, which is normally the toughest quarter of the year.



