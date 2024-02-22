J.B. Hunt’s acquisition of Walmart’s intermodal fleet part of long-term agreement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Thursday it has entered a long-term intermodal deal with Walmart that includes volume and capacity commitments. As part of the deal, J.B. Hunt will acquire Walmart’s intermodal assets.

The multiyear deal expands an existing relationship between the two Northwest Arkansas companies, with J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) buying Walmart’s (NYSE: WMT) intermodal containers and chassis. Neither the size of the fleets nor the purchase price was disclosed.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the mutual trust and shared vision our companies have developed over time, and innovative arrangements like this one demonstrate J.B. Hunt’s disciplined approach to strategically allocating capital to advance our mission of driving long-term value for our people, customers and shareholders,” said Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing.