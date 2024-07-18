ABF Freight head Seth Runser named president of parent ArcBest

ArcBest announced Thursday that Seth Runser will become president of the company effective Aug. 1. Runser has served as president of the company’s less-than-truckload subsidiary, ABF Freight, since 2021.

Current ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) Chairman, CEO and President Judy McReynolds will continue to serve as the company’s chairman and CEO.

Runser joined ABF as a management trainee in 2007, assuming roles of increasing responsibility since. He has served as an operations supervisor, a regional vice president of operations and the vice president of linehaul operations.

“Seth has made tremendous contributions to ArcBest’s success over his time with our company, including as president of ABF,” said McReynolds. “Under his leadership, ABF has consistently delivered record results and has made great strides in enhancing profitability and operational efficiency.”