ABF Freight head Seth Runser named president of parent ArcBest

ArcBest announced Thursday that Seth Runser will become president of the company effective Aug. 1. Runser has served as president of the company’s less-than-truckload subsidiary, ABF Freight, since 2021.
Current ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) Chairman, CEO and President Judy McReynolds will continue to serve as the company’s chairman and CEO.
Runser joined ABF as a management trainee in 2007, assuming roles of increasing responsibility since. He has served as an operations supervisor, a regional vice president of operations and the vice president of linehaul operations.
“Seth has made tremendous contributions to ArcBest’s success over his time with our company, including as president of ABF,” said McReynolds. “Under his leadership, ABF has consistently delivered record results and has made great strides in enhancing profitability and operational efficiency.”
Runser is credited with delivering eight quarters of record results at ABF, growing the network’s door count by more than 550 and renewing a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters union.
ABF has seen door count grow nearly 10% since Runser took over. The company recently acquired four terminals (77 doors) from bankrupt Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ). Door count additions are expected to continue through the end of the year, with initial plans calling for 347 new doors in 2024 after adding 299 in 2023.
“His deep knowledge of the business, innovative spirit and commitment to advancing ArcBest’s mission and strategy make him the right person to succeed me as president,” McReynolds added. “I look forward to working alongside him and the rest of the team as we advance our strategy for long-term growth and value creation for the benefit of our employees, customers and shareholders.”
Matt Godfrey, ABF’s current vice president of engineering, will take over as president of ABF on Aug. 1. He has been with the carrier for 20 years, serving in his current role where he helped orchestrate efficiency initiatives, since 2021.
“Working closely with Seth on the ongoing execution of ABF’s transformation, Matt’s leadership has already brought about significant improvements to ABF,” said McReynolds. “He has guided our optimization efforts, which have increased capacity and delivered value for customers, and he deeply understands the ABF network, our strategy and our Quality Process.”
“With our innovative mindset and integrated solutions, ArcBest is uniquely positioned to help customers solve their most complex logistics challenges,” Runser said. “I am committed to accelerating growth, increasing efficiency and driving continued innovation.”