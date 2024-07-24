Knight-Swift seeing signs of market stabilization

Knight-Swift Transportation believes the worst of the freight cycle has passed. It is seeing some benefit from its decision to trim the truckload fleet as asset utilization is improving. It said it will continue to allocate capital to the expansion of its less-than-truckload business through both organic growth and acquisitions.

“We don’t want to be too quick to call it but I think we’re cautiously optimistic that certainly the trough is behind us and we’re on our way to building back,” CEO Adam Miller told analysts on a Wednesday evening call.

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) reported adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents for the second quarter, which was 3 cents below the consensus estimate and below management’s guide of 26 to 30 cents. The largest exclusions from the adjusted result were tied to acquisition-related costs and noncash impairments on equipment and real estate.

The result included a 6-cent hit, or $12.5 million, due to the settlement of an auto liability claim. Lower gains on equipment sales were a 4-cent headwind compared to the year-ago quarter (assuming a normalized tax rate). Higher interest expense and a higher tax rate were a 10-cent y/y headwind.



