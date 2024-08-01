XPO expects to deliver solid execution in ‘flattish’ back half

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO reported another earnings beat as revenue and margins stepped higher again in the second quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 came in 11 cents better than the consensus estimate and 41 cents higher year over year. The adjusted result excluded transaction and restructuring costs of 22 cents per share as well as a $41 million one-time tax benefit (34 cents) tied to the restructuring of its European operations.

XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) LTL segment reported a 12% y/y increase in revenue to $1.27 billion. Tonnage per day was up 3% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was up 8% (9% higher excluding fuel surcharges). The tonnage increase was driven by a 5% increase in daily shipments, which was partially offset by a 1% decline in weight per shipment.

Management told analysts on a Thursday call that tonnage is likely to be ‘flattish’ (both sequentially and y/y) in the third quarter. The comparisons to last year get more difficult for the industry as it laps the windfall of freight that hit the market when Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ) shut down (July 30, 2023). XPO said half of its customers are expecting no changes in shipment counts in the back half of the year while the other half are split, with some expecting increases and others expecting declines.



