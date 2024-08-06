Views on transportation capacity, pricing signaling recovery

Sentiment around transportation capacity signaled slight growth in July. However, readings on utilization and pricing increased more meaningfully, suggesting a freight market correction is on the horizon.

The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a survey of logistics supply executives regarding eight key components of the supply chain, displayed a 50.9 reading for transportation capacity in the month. That was less than 1 percentage point higher than in June and just barely into expansion territory. Transportation pricing (63.8) increased 2.8 points, the highest reading since May 2022, while utilization (59.2) increased 3.5 points sequentially.

The LMI is a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction.

The reading for transportation pricing was 12.9 points higher than the capacity reading, the largest gap since April 2022. This was the third straight month sentiment around pricing was ahead of capacity.



