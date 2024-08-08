House committee still seeking answers on pension bailout overpayments

Republican members of a House committee are still seeking answers over the mismanagement of bailout money distributed to failing pension plans.

A Wednesday letter penned by Reps. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., and Bob Good, R-Va., called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to provide all communications surrounding the Department of Justice’s investigation into more than 60 multiemployer pension plans that were alleged to erroneously include dead plan participants on their special financial assistance applications.

Central States Pension Fund entered a civil settlement in April to repay $127 million in overpayments it received from Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC), the pension insurer overseeing the distribution of bailout funds granted by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Central States, which covers Teamsters at trucking companies among other participants, received funding for roughly 3,500 dead participants. The error stemmed from PBGC’s failure to cross-check the more up-to-date Social Security Administration death records before the payments were made, Good said at a March 20 oversight hearing.



