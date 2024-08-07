Roadrunner expands Canadian cross-border LTL service

Less-than-truckload transportation provider Roadrunner announced Wednesday it has expanded its Canadian cross-border service to include Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton along with other locations in Canada. The long-haul, metro-to-metro specialist said the expanded service into western Canada will be served from Seattle.

The Chicago-based company announced service into Toronto and Montreal via Detroit in January.

The Seattle location was chosen in part due to the operational success it has experienced. The terminal recently won a yearlong internal competition across Roadrunner’s 40-plus service centers based on service, efficiency and accuracy metrics.

“Our customers have repeatedly asked us to complement our Eastern and Central Canada offering to include the West,” said Tomasz Jamroz, Roadrunner’s chief operating officer, in a news release. “We are playing into our strengths in these markets, and we are able to provide the service, quality, and on time LTL experience our customers now expect from Roadrunner.”