Roadrunner adds more lanes; coverage now includes Toronto, Montreal

Less-than-truckload provider Roadrunner said Wednesday it has added 135 lanes to its service map, which now includes Canada. The Chicago-based, asset-light long-haul operator said the expansion is its largest in five years.

The highlights from the latest additions to the map include service into Portland, Oregon and to Toronto and Montreal via Detroit. Other lanes include Texas to Denver, Tennessee to Denver, and points from the Northeast into locations spanning from Indianapolis to Nashville, Tennessee, among others.

“Our customers are noticing our steady expansion of solutions providing direct freight connectivity over long distances with minimal or no rehandling,” said Chris Jamroz, executive chairman and CEO, in reference to winning an industry innovation award. “Expanding our cross-border footprint constitutes yet another significant step in Roadrunner’s journey.”

Last year, Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS) announced multiple lane additions as well as one-day service between Southern California and Chicago for shipments dispatched on Fridays. The company also launched a delivery guarantee program, waiving the total cost of a shipment when day-specific delivery times go unmet.

Roadrunner focuses on long-haul, metro-to-metro LTL transportation. Its network includes more than 40 terminals in major markets. The company completed a financial restructuring three years ago, working to expand its network and improve delivery times since.

“This is yet another piece of our strategic plan to grow our Smart Network,” said Phil Thalheim, head of linehaul analytics. “We constantly analyze our data to find out where it makes the most sense to add coverage. We look forward to serving our neighbors to the north.”





