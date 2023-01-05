LTL provider Roadrunner ups service game again

Less-than-truckload provider Roadrunner said Thursday it has reduced transit times on several lanes and launched a one-day service on the freight lane connecting Chicago and Southern California.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said shipment times have been cut between one and four days on 130 of the lanes it serves. The upgrades included changes at 30 origin and 27 destination terminals as well as eliminating linehaul service on the railroads. Roadrunner’s shipments are now performed via truck 100% of the time and no longer include “low-quality third-party agent partners in remote areas.”

Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS) now has “more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other LTL carrier,” a news release stated. It said one-day service between Chicago and Southern California is the fastest in the industry and is priced at normal LTL rates even though it’s essentially an expedited offering.

The company’s network includes more than 1,000 owner-operator and team drivers and 36 service centers.

This is Roadrunner’s fourth network enhancement following a restructuring that included the sale of noncore businesses and a $50 million private placement, which was used to improve its tech capabilities.

It also announced Thursday that it had unveiled its Haul Now app, which provides real-time tracking to shippers, in December. Between the enhanced shipment visibility and improved custodial control over freight in its network, the company said service levels have stepped higher.





“We are committed to building the best long haul LTL network in the industry,” said Tomasz Jamroz, head of technology, operations and linehaul. “Our investments in technology, increased lane density, dock automation, and training and service center improvements enabled us to improve transit times in these 130 major lanes while maintaining service levels above 90%.”

He expects further improvements during 2023.

The press release cited recent service awards, including being named “most improved LTL carrier” by research company Mastio. Roadrunner said the survey also showed customers willing to recommend its service improved 26%. Of 23 carriers ranked by Mastio, Roadrunner’s overall weighted quality score was last.

“Roadrunner’s new operating platform is built on execution to drive performance and industry leading service quality. We measure ourselves by the metrics that matter most to our customers,”Jamroz added. “Our Roadrunners are motivated and incentivized to deliver shipments on-time and damage-free. We accept nothing less.”

