WARN Act claims against Yellow may not be settled this year

Claims that defunct less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. failed to provide appropriate notification to employees ahead of mass layoffs last summer may not be resolved until later this year, a Thursday hearing in a Delaware bankruptcy court revealed.

Judge Craig Goldblatt proposed a timeline that allows for fact discovery through mid-August, with summary judgment motions likely being filed in October. If needed, a trial could occur in December at the earliest. Counsel from all parties involved are expected to agree on a final schedule in the coming days.

Prior court filings showed WARN Act claims against Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) could total as much as $244 million, although some have been flagged as duplicates. The filings say the company failed to provide 60-day layoff notices to employees as required by law.

Yellow has maintained its July 30, 2023, closure was abrupt and that the regulation doesn’t apply. In past filings, Yellow claimed various exemptions due to “unforeseeable business circumstances” as it was “a faltering company.” It has also invoked “a liquidating fiduciary” label, meaning it wasn’t an employer at the time of the layoffs and therefore was not required to provide advance notice.



