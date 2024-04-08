Saia starts opening new terminals

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia announced Monday the opening of two new terminals, which is part of a previously disclosed $1 billion capital plan for 2024.

The new locations are in Garland, Texas, and Missoula, Montana. The Garland location will be the company’s fourth terminal in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, while the Missoula site will be its first in that state.

The carrier previously acquired 28 service centers valued at $244 million in a pair of auctions of defunct Yellow Corp.’s (OTC: YELLQ) assets. The Missoula location appears to be one of 11 leased terminals Saia purchased from the estate’s second auction.

“We’re eager to add coverage across our network,” said Patrick Sugar, Saia’s EVP of operations. “These new terminals were built, or renovated, to enable us to provide our customers with enhanced service so we can meet their supply chain needs.”