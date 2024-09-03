Economic headwinds, light shipments weigh on ArcBest in August

Lower shipment weights and the loss of some project freight won in the early days of Yellow Corp.’s wind-down a year ago weighed on metrics at ArcBest’s asset-based unit in August.

The company’s asset-based segment, which includes results from less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight, saw tonnage fall 10% year over year in August, following a 12.5% decline in July, according to a Tuesday evening filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The August decline was the combination of a 1% dip in shipments and a 9% drop in weight per shipment. The carrier foreshadowed the y/y decline on its second-quarter call in early August, saying some of the initial wins captured last summer had been lost to lower-cost providers.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) has continued to swap out transactional freight taken on prior to Yellow’s (OTC: YELLQ) shutdown with more profitable shipments from core accounts. However, an overall malaise across the industrial complex is protracting the freight swap.

“We anticipate that daily tonnage levels for third quarter 2024 will be below the prior year, as some of the core business increase that began in July 2023 was project-related, and some of the increased business has shifted to other providers over the past year,” the filing said.



