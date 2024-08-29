Former Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt joins Nikola

Zero-emissions truck manufacturer Nikola Corp. said it has hired former Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt as its chief commercial officer. Schmitt’s February departure from Forward Air came shortly after the company closed on an ill-conceived merger with Omni Logistics.

Schmitt engineered the transaction, which pitted Forward as both capacity provider and competitor to some of its freight forwarding customers. The acquisition, which shareholders alleged subverted their consent, endured months of scrutiny from investors and analysts. Facing backlash on multiple fronts, Forward even tried to exit the deal to no avail.

From the time the deal was announced in August of 2023 to a mid-May low, shares of the expedited trucking company fell nearly 90%.

At Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), which makes hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks, Schmitt will be tasked with scaling the company’s business by overseeing “sales, commercial operations, dealerships, service, customer success, and marketing functions.”