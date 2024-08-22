Estes acquires 7 leased terminals from Yellow

Privately owned less-than-truckload carrier Estes announced it has closed on lease purchases of seven terminals previously operated by now-defunct Yellow Corp.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said Thursday that the new locations will result in a net increase of 290 doors to its national network of 11,832. Estes has added 508 doors this year, a 4.5% increase from the end of 2023. It plans to add 940 more within the next nine months.

Estes said it remains debt-free following the transaction.

“I applaud our team’s hard work and dedication for how quickly we’ve been able to deploy and take advantage of these new assets, which include hundreds of shipping containers and trailers, throughout our fleet,” said President and COO Webb Estes.