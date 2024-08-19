Forward Air investor flips to activist, may explore ‘strategic alternatives’

Private equity firm Clearlake Capital, which holds a 13.8% equity stake in Forward Air, said it may approach the company to discuss “strategic alternatives.” Last week, the investment firm changed its filing form with the Securities and Exchange Commission from passive interest to a version used by firms seeking to effect change.

The Santa Monica, California-based firm holds 3,825,000 of Forward’s (NASDAQ: FWRD) roughly 28 million outstanding shares, according to the filing. The group now joins other activists interested in Forward like Irenic Capital and Ancora Advisors, which hold 4% and 3% stakes, respectively.

Clearlake’s filing contained boilerplate language around potentially making changes to the board and management team, a possible “merger, reorganization or liquidation,” or seeking other “opportunities to increase shareholder value.”

The activist interest likely stems from Forward’s contested merger with Omni Logistics.