Activist investor urges Forward Air to go private

Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is calling on Forward Air’s board to begin a strategic review and to engage with potential buyers. In an open letter to the company’s board, the group cited “overwhelmingly negative” total shareholder returns and “significant underperformance” in what it described as a “lost decade” for the expedited trucking company.

The Tuesday letter said the company could better cure its balance sheet and operational issues as a private entity, likely under the stewardship of private equity. It said the sale of the company could garner a premium to the current share price, which has been underwater following a messy merger with Omni Logistics.

“Forward Air now stands at a crossroads. If the Company remains in the public market, it will need to flawlessly execute to achieve deal-related synergies, cut excess costs, fix its highly levered balance sheet and grow in a profitable manner,” Ancora stated in the letter. “New management, which is shackled to many of prior management’s questionable decisions, will have limited margin for error as it tries to pull off a multi-faceted turnaround amidst a soft freight market and with the overhang of a recession.”

The letter said that approximately 22% of Forward’s shares are held by investors that support a strategic review. Ancora currently has a 4% stake in Forward. Irenic Capital, which also holds 4% of the equity, made a similar overture at the end of May.