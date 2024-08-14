July Cass data reflective of cycle bottom

Monthly freight data compiled by Cass Information Systems showed year-over-year declines in shipments and expenditures narrowed in July.

The shipments component of the Cass Freight Index was down just 1.1% y/y during the month, the smallest y/y decline in 17 months, and supports the view that the worst of this cycle has passed. The subindex bounced back from an unseasonally weak June report. July shipments captured by the dataset increased 3% from June (3.1% higher after seasonal adjustments).

The Wednesday report said pressure on the for-hire truckload market is easing as demand for goods slowly improves and private fleets rein in capacity additions.

Compared to two years ago, shipments were off 9.9%.



