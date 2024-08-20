Kenan Advantage Group acquires Louisiana-based tank hauler

Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) announced Tuesday it has acquired bulk tank hauler TransVac.

Abbeville, Louisiana-based TransVac primarily provides tank transportation of chemicals, plastics, petroleum products and water treatment products. The company also provides disposal services for drilling muds at oil and gas wells. It has 45 power units and 43 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). All of its drivers are hazmat-certified.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“There is so much upside to bringing TransVac and its skilled employees into the KAG family of companies,” said John Rakoczy, executive vice president of operations at KAG Specialty, in a news release. “The combination provides us with a highly specialized fleet of trailing assets that will allow us to expand our service offering to existing chemical customers with additional capacity, especially in the Louisiana and Arkansas markets.”