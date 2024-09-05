LTL carriers see softer volume trends in August

A pair of less-than-truckload carriers reported weaker volumes in August but said they continue to see favorable yield results.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) saw volumes slide during a “soft” August but reiterated its margin guidance, which is predicated on favorable yield trends.

The carrier reported a 4.6% year-over-year decline in tonnage during August, the combination of a 4.5% decline in shipments and a 0.1% dip in weight per shipment. It previously reported no change for the same volume metrics in July. On a two-year-stacked comparison, tonnage was off 1.3% in August, following a 4.2% increase in July.

The update was a little worse than management’s guidance for tonnage to be “flattish” y/y in the third quarter, following a 3.4% increase in the second quarter. The y/y comps have gotten tougher this quarter now that a full year has passed since Yellow Corp.’s (OTC: YELLQ) shutdown, which put roughly 8% market share up for grabs.