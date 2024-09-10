UPS acquires pair of health care logistics operators

UPS has announced plans to acquire two Germany-based temperature-controlled logistics providers to augment its growing health care logistics business.

The agreement includes Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL, both of which operate under the Frigo-Trans banner. The Frigo-Trans network provides six temperature-controlled warehouse zones, ranging from minus 196 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided “at this time,” a Tuesday news release said. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

The acquisitions will bolster the UPS Healthcare footprint throughout Europe, which provides time-critical and cold chain logistics.