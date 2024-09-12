Truckload carriers: ‘Normal seasonality,’ no market inflection yet

“Normal seasonality” was the best truckload carriers could muster when describing the current freight environment at an investor conference this week. While freight demand is seeing more typical ebbs and flows from month to month, which is an improvement from a year ago, the fluctuations are occurring at a low starting point – the trough of a prolonged freight recession.

“This is seasonality similar to what you would have seen in 2019 where it wasn’t a strong market but you at least saw seasonal trends and that’s what we’re experiencing right now,” said Jim Filter, Schneider National’s (NYSE: SNDR) EVP and group president of transportation and logistics, at Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE: MS) 12th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday.

That compares favorably with last year when there was “no seasonality,” he added. Seasonality for Schneider returned in June and has held since, but Filter said it’s still too early to call an inflection in the market. He said that can only be confirmed during the company’s contractual bid season with customers, which starts at the beginning of every year.

He said peak season capacity indications from customers are “normal” but noted that some shippers that have been working with non-asset-based brokers are starting to transition back to asset-based carriers, which he believes is a tell that the market is turning.



