Ports detail strike contingencies

With just days to go until a planned strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association could shut down East and Gulf Coast marine container traffic, ports and terminals are making plans to help shippers, truckers and other logistics providers through the aborning supply chain crisis.

The union has set a strike date of Oct. 1, when the current contract covering workers at ports from the Eastern Seaboard to the Gulf Coast expires.

Negotiations on a new six-year master contract have stalled over wages, benefits and port automation. The ILA has rejected terms proposed by port employers represented by the United States Marine Alliance (USMX). It is believed the ILA is seeking a better deal than the 32% pay hike the International Longshore & Warehouse Union reportedly negotiated with West Coast port employers in 2023.

Despite pressure from dozens of importers, manufacturers and House Republicans, President Joe Biden said he won’t block a strike by the union representing 25,000 employees working in dockside container and ro-ro services.



