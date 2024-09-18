Intermodal powers to record volume

Recovery flows and the looming threat of an East Coast port strike helped push intermodal volume to record highs for the week ending Sept. 14.

The Association of American Railroads on Wednesday reported U.S. rail traffic was 522,557 carloads and intermodal units, up 6.8% from the same week in 2023.

Intermodal volume soared to 290,403 containers and trailers, up 13% compared to the same week in 2023 and ahead of all other carloads for the week ending Sept. 14 at 232,154 carloads, unchanged from a year ago.

In the numbers behind the numbers provided by the AAR, the post-Labor Day run-up and ongoing recovery by Canadian railroads CN and CPKC following a brief shutdown powered U.S. container originations for the week to 281,011, an all-time high and breaking a record set just three weeks earlier. Total intermodal was the most since the pandemic-aided week 17 of 2021 and was the 22nd best week ever.



