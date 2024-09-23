Apparel, shoe importers plead with Biden to intervene in dock strike

With just over a week to go until a promised strike by East and Gulf Coast dockworkers, a U.S. trade group representing almost a half-trillion dollars in annual sales became the latest business interest to plead with President Joe Biden to step in to prevent a work stoppage.

At the same time, port employers said they remain open to negotiations but have been unable to schedule bargaining with the longshore union.

Elsewhere, shipping lines are tacking on peak season surcharges in anticipation of extended delays if port activity comes to a standstill.

On Monday the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) in a letter to Biden expressed “deep concern” about disruptions a strike could have on East and Gulf Coast ports, and implored the administration to get the United States Maritime Alliance and the International Longshoremen’s Association back to contract negotiations.



