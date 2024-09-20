Republicans push Biden to intervene if dockworkers strike

WASHINGTON — Republicans lawmakers are warning President Joe Biden to get more involved in the dispute between waterfront labor and container terminal operators at East Coast ports or risk a major supply chain disruption starting at the end of the month.

“Given the devastating economic consequences of a potential strike and the Administration’s lack of engagement to date, we urge you to give immediate attention to this matter, to aid in these negotiations, and find a reasonable resolution to these contract disputes,” wrote 69 House Republicans in a letter sent to the White House on Thursday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Labor Secretary Julie Su, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack were copied on the letter.

“We expect the Administration to provide any and all support it can offer to both parties as these negotiations continue. Furthermore, if a strike should occur, we urge the Administration to utilize every authority at its disposal to ensure the continuing flow of goods and avoid undue harm to American consumers and the Nation’s economy.”