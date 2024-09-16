Does the ILA have a point in objecting to automation?

In two weeks, the current labor contract between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) is set to expire. More than 70,000 dockworkers across 36 East and Gulf Coast ports from Maine to Houston may strike, potentially bringing a critical segment of the domestic supply chain to a standstill.

In addition to the union’s demand for higher pay, one of its major complaints is the USMX’s investment in automation.

The alliance of employers, carriers and port operators at the East and Gulf Coast ports has stated that it plans to “retain its existing technology language that created a framework for how to modernize and improve efficiency while protecting jobs and hours” of ILA members. But the longshoremen union held off early summer negotiations due to autogates being used at one of its ports in Alabama.

Does the autogate concern hold merit?

The ILA said in June that it had recently discovered that APM Terminals and Maersk Line had been using an autonomous gate system that processes trucks in and out of the Port of Mobile without use of ILA labor, although sources have reported that the autogate system had been in use at the facility since 2008 – over two contract periods ago. The union also expressed concerns about the technology being used at other USMX-represented ports.



