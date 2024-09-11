Could East Coast port strike spread to West Coast?

Could a work stoppage by East Coast longshoremen spread to West Coast ports?

That’s the nontrivial question facing shipping lines, terminal operators and the country at large as U.S. East and Gulf Coast port employers nervously wait out an Oct. 1 strike deadline set by the International Longshoremen’s Association.

The current six-year ILA master contract covering dockworkers and other port employees from Maine to Houston expires Sept. 30. No contract talks have been scheduled.

The primary issues are wages, benefits and automation. Employers represented by the United States Maritime Exchange (USMX) have publicly said without disclosing details that they have made good-faith offers to the union, which represents 45,000 workers at three dozen ports. The union in refusing to consider any offer has framed it as a fight for fair wages against “greedy” foreign companies raking in billions in profits on the backs of American workers.



