Say it ain’t so, Joe

Biden reportedly won’t block ILA strike

Reuters quoted a Biden administration official as saying, “We’ve never invoked Taft-Hartley to break a strike and are not considering doing so now.”

That must be making shippers incrementally more concerned. For all the threatening words from representatives of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) that they will strike on Oct. 1 without a contract, many industry observers have suggested that it ultimately may not matter to supply chains because the president would intervene. In the past, administrations have invoked the Taft-Hartley Act, which gives the president the power to order workers back to work (before or after a strike commences) for an 80-day cooling-off period while negotiations continue. It’s logical to expect that the current administration wouldn’t want the public to be angry about supply chain disruptions as they head to the polls. Yet, it’s also logical for the administration to want to appear to be on the side of American (well-paid) bluecollar workers who are negotiating with foreign entities.

Now, it’s worth revising estimates of the impact of the strike, as provided by Sea-Intelligence:



